Phillies look to break 4-game road losing streak, play the Marlins

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (46-43, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (43-45, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.73 ERA, .91 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -169, Phillies +143; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak when they face the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 22-19 at home and 43-45 overall. The Marlins are 10th in the NL with 90 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Philadelphia has a 22-22 record in road games and a 46-43 record overall. The Phillies have gone 27-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Marlins are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .245 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 8-for-32 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 28 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .201 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .222 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (tooth), Jon Berti: day-to-day (groin), Jesus Sanchez: day-to-day (personal), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (knee), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

