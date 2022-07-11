RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 killed in Russian strike | 'True hell' in Ukraine's east | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Home » MLB News » Phillies face the Cardinals…

Phillies face the Cardinals leading series 2-1

The Associated Press

July 11, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (46-40, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (46-42, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-7, 2.72 ERA, .99 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -113, Cardinals -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 25-18 record in home games and a 46-42 record overall. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Philadelphia is 22-19 in road games and 46-40 overall. The Phillies have a 27-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the seventh time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 home runs, 45 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .340 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles and 28 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-41 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brendan Donovan: day-to-day (illness), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up