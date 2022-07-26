Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves meet in game 2 of series

Atlanta Braves (58-40, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-46, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05…

Atlanta Braves (58-40, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-46, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (4-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-7, 3.13 ERA, .90 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Phillies +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 50-46 overall and 25-24 at home. The Phillies have a 31-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Atlanta is 25-19 in road games and 58-40 overall. The Braves have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 30 home runs while slugging .493. Bryson Stott is 9-for-31 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 28 home runs while slugging .586. Matt Olson is 10-for-39 with two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Braves: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (head), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.