RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Home » MLB News » Padres host San Francisco…

Padres host San Francisco Giants, look to break home losing streak

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants looking to end a four-game home skid.

San Diego has gone 21-18 in home games and 47-36 overall. The Padres are 34-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 41-39 record overall and a 20-19 record in road games. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.12 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Padres have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 32 extra base hits (19 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Trent Grisham is 4-for-27 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles and eight home runs for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 7-for-27 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Giants: 3-7, .204 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NASA’s Mike Witt, Christine Gex on intersection of RPA, cybersecurity

Pentagon ‘endorses’ reciprocity for CMMC, FedRAMP requirements

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up