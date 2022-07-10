RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Home » MLB News » Padres face the Giants…

Padres face the Giants with 2-1 series lead

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Francisco Giants (42-41, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (49-37, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (5-7, 4.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Padres: MacKenzie Gore (4-3, 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Giants +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants, leading the series 2-1.

San Diego has a 23-19 record at home and a 49-37 record overall. The Padres have a 15-9 record in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has a 21-21 record in road games and a 42-41 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 19 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Padres. Luke Voit is 7-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with 17 home runs while slugging .536. Evan Longoria is 4-for-18 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Giants: 2-8, .181 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jurickson Profar: 7-Day IL (concussion), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Brandon Belt: day-to-day (knee), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (left oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

