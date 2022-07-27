WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine’s grain is ready to go. Ships aren't | US rocket system helps Ukraine | Zelenskyy receives Churchill award | EU reaches deal to ration gas
Home » MLB News » MLB average salary up…

MLB average salary up $1K after arbitration decisions, deals

The Associated Press

July 27, 2022, 2:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Recent arbitration decisions and settlements have lifted Major League Baseball’s average salary by 6% from the start of the 2021 season to $4,415,275, according to a study by The Associated Press.

When the AP first published the study on April 14, the average was $4,414,184. At the time, 23 players were eligible for arbitration, so the study used midpoints of the figures submitted by players and teams.

The revision replaced the midpoints with the figures determined by arbitration panels or agreements that avoided hearings, showing an increase of $1,091. Teams won nine of 13 cases that went to hearings.

Players averaged $4,167,164 at the start of the 2021 season. The record is $4,451,508 set in 2017, before the salary slide that angered players during the labor contract that expired last December.

The players’ association uses slightly different methodology, and calculated its 2022 opening day average at $4,467,314.

This year’s average would have been a record $4.62 million had active rosters not been expanded from 26 to 28 through May 1 following the shortened spring training, adding players who are at the $700,000 minimum or close to it.

The new labor contract’s $50 million bonus pool for lower-salaried players who are not yet eligible for arbitration will boost the final average salary; adding that figure and dropping the added 60 players, the average would be $4.68 million.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Coast Guard upping recruiting effort as military feels pinch in talent pool

Small business contract awards in 2021 reach all-time high

How two agencies are approaching employee training in a hybrid work setting

TSP board shares ‘optimistic’ timeline for resolving call center issues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up