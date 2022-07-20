WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine first lady pleads for more US arms | Ukrainian refugees forced to escape to enemy soil | Russia declares plans to grab more land in Ukraine | Sky-high diesel prices
Home » MLB News » MLB All-Star Game wins…

MLB All-Star Game wins night but draws record low ratings

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic remains the most-watched all-star game in the major professional sports, even though it drew record lows in viewership for the fifth time since 2015.

Tuesday night’s game from Los Angeles — which the American League won 3-2 — averaged 7.51 million viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen, a decline of 9.7% from last year’s contest in Colorado. The audience peaked at 8.24 million between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EDT.

The game was the most-watched program on television Tuesday night and outdrew the three other major all-star games that were played in February. The NFL’s Pro Bowl averaged 6.69 million on ABC, followed by the all-star games for the NBA (6.28 million on TNT/TBS) and NHL (1.15 million on ABC).

The baseball game averaged 127,000 on Fox Deportes, giving it the second-highest audience for the event in Spanish-language television history. The game also averaged 107,455 on Fox Sports’ streaming platforms.

The Home Run Derby on Monday night on ESPN averaged 6.88 million, a 3.5% decrease from last year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | NBA News | NFL News | NHL News | Other Sports News | Sports

USCIS ombudsman ‘optimistic as ever’ about agency’s digitization efforts

USPS scales back next-gen fleet plans, commits to more electric vehicles

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies, unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up