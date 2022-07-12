RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Mike Trout leaves Angels’ game with upper back spasms

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 11:17 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout has left the Los Angeles Angels’ game against Houston with upper back spasms.

The three-time AL MVP didn’t come out for the fifth inning Tuesday night after striking out in his first two plate appearances against Luis Garcia and the AL West-leading Astros.

Trout was selected earlier this month to appear in his 10th All-Star Game, to be held next Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Trout has been bothered by several minor injuries during the first half of the season. He went just 6 for 34 (.177) with one homer, four RBIs and 16 strikeouts while the Angels went 1-8 on their just-completed road trip.

Trout is hitting .270 this season with 24 homers and 51 RBIs.

Monte Harrison took over in center field for the Angels, who have plummeted out of contention by going 14-36 over the past eight weeks.

