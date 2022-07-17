Mets visit the Cubs on 4-game road win streak

New York Mets (58-34, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-57, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday,…

New York Mets (58-34, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (34-57, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (5-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Cubs: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -255, Cubs +209; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Chicago Cubs aiming to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Chicago is 17-32 at home and 34-57 overall. The Cubs are 10-18 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 58-34 record overall and a 30-19 record in road games. The Mets have the seventh-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.66.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 35 extra base hits (18 doubles and 17 home runs). Nico Hoerner is 10-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 24 home runs, 34 walks and 77 RBI while hitting .265 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12-for-43 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .199 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Mets: 7-3, .211 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.