Mets start 3-game series at home against the Padres

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (52-42, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (58-35, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (8-4, 3.41 ERA, .99 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (6-1, 2.22 ERA, .88 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -182, Padres +155; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the San Diego Padres to begin a three-game series.

New York is 58-35 overall and 28-15 in home games. The Mets have the sixth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.64.

San Diego has gone 27-21 on the road and 52-42 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 15 doubles and 24 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-43 with a double, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has a .303 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .205 batting average, 2.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

