Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » MLB News » Mets' deGrom sim game…

Mets’ deGrom sim game delayed amid mild shoulder soreness

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 8:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom pushed back a simulated game scheduled for Tuesday after experiencing muscle soreness in his right shoulder.

New York said deGrom’s soreness was mild and the right-hander’s live batting practice was delayed to Thursday “out of an abundance of caution.”

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined since spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula. He made his third minor league rehab start last Thursday, pitching four innings of one-run ball for Triple-A Syracuse. He has been expected to return shortly after the All-Star break.

The Mets say he played catch Monday and Tuesday before opting not to face hitters at the team’s spring complex in Florida.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

USCIS ombudsman ‘optimistic as ever’ about agency’s digitization efforts

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies and unions

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up