Mets bring 2-1 series lead over Marlins into game 4

Miami Marlins (40-43, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (53-32, first in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (40-43, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (53-32, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.82 ERA, .91 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -126, Marlins +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Miami Marlins.

New York is 53-32 overall and 28-14 at home. The Mets are 38-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has a 20-26 record on the road and a 40-43 record overall. The Marlins have an 18-32 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 13 doubles, 23 home runs and 70 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 10-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Jesus Aguilar has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 RBI while hitting .250 for the Marlins. Miguel Rojas is 10-for-31 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .229 batting average, 3.07 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mets: James McCann: day-to-day (left side), Starling Marte: day-to-day (left groin ), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.