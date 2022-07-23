Marlins visit the Pirates for season opener

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (0-1, 8.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP,…

Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (0-1, 8.44 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -112, Pirates -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start the season at home against the Miami Marlins.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 37-44 at home a season ago. The Pirates averaged 7.8 hits per game last season while batting a collective .236 and slugging .364.

Miami went 67-95 overall and 25-56 on the road a season ago. The Marlins averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game, including one home run.

INJURIES: Pirates: Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (groin), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

