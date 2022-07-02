FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » MLB News » Los Angeles Dodgers and…

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres play in game 3 of series

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (46-33, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (48-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.26 ERA, .99 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (8-1, 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -150, Padres +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres with a 2-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 48-28 record overall and a 22-12 record in home games. The Dodgers are 37-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego is 46-33 overall and 25-17 in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.51 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jake Cronenworth has 20 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Padres. Eric Hosmer is 8-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Padres: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up