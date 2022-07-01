FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (46-32, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (47-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (0-5, 5.60 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (9-0, 1.58 ERA, .85 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -180, Padres +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles is 21-12 at home and 47-28 overall. The Dodgers have the highest team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

San Diego is 46-32 overall and 25-16 in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.48 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 15-for-46 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 12 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .327 for the Padres. Ha-Seong Kim is 9-for-33 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

