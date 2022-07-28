WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » MLB News » LEADING OFF: Verlander goes…

LEADING OFF: Verlander goes for 14, Alcantara vs Mets again

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 9:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday:

___

GOING FOR 14

Houston ace Justin Verlander, who leads the major leagues in wins, takes a 13-3 record and 1.86 ERA into his start against visiting Seattle. The 39-year-old right-hander, in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, is 5-0 with a 0.79 ERA in his last five outings, striking out 36 and walking six in 34 innings.

Robbie Ray (8-7, 3.90), last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner, pitches for the Mariners after getting hit hard Sunday as the Astros completed a three-game sweep in Seattle.

YOU AGAIN?

Pete Alonso and the first-place Mets are in Miami to face Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.81 ERA) for the fourth time since June 19. The All-Star righty is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA over 22 innings in the previous three matchups.

It’s a similar story for New York right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.72), who makes his fourth start against Miami in a little more than a month following losses on June 19 and July 8 and a win on June 25.

Alcantara is winless in his last three starts overall despite a 1.71 ERA during that span. He ranks second in the majors in ERA to Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan (1.76).

MAD BUM

Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner (6-9, 3.71 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Atlanta. Bumgarner has won three of his past four starts. He threw the only unofficial no-hitter under the pandemic doubleheader rules of seven-inning games, against the Braves on April 25, 2021.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

House lawmakers pan VA EHR as 'bad investment' with upcoming $39B cost estimate

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up