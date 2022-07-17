Kelly’s pitching, Peralta’s HR send Arizona over Padres 3-1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Merrill Kelly gave up one run in six innings and David Peralta hit a solo homer…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Merrill Kelly gave up one run in six innings and David Peralta hit a solo homer to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Arizona went into the All-Star break on a good note but dropped two of three games at San Diego to finish a 2-4 road trip.

The Padres concluded their first half by losing six of their last nine games.

Kelly (9-5) kept the Padres off-balance by mixing his pitches and allowed six hits while striking out five.

San Diego’s Luke Voit knocked Kelly out of the game with a homer to left in the seventh inning, his second in two games.

Joe Mantiply and Caleb Smith both worked a scoreless inning before Mark Melancon retired the Padres in order in the ninth to earn his 13th save.

Arizona led 1-0 on Peralta’s homer in the sixth and then scored two in the seventh off Padres relievers MacKenzie Gore (two walks and a single to load the bases) and Steven Wilson (walked in two runs) to take a 3-0 advantage.

San Diego starter Mike Clevinger (2-3) worked six innings, allowing four hits and striking out eight but lost his third straight start.

Clevinger worked out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the fifth, striking out Alek Thomas on a high fastball to end the threat.

The Padres had a chance for an early run in the second inning when Eric Hosmer tried to score from second base on a shallow single to center by C.J. Abrams, but he was thrown out at the plate by Arizona’s Daulton Varsho to end the inning.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Host the Nationals on Friday night to begin a six-game homestand.

Padres: At New York Mets on Friday night to start a six-game road trip.

