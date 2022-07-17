RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Home » MLB News » Hendriks, Romano, Williams added…

Hendriks, Romano, Williams added to All-Star rosters

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 12:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston’s Justin Verlander, the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Atlanta’s Max Fried won’t be active for the All-Star Game after weekend starts.

Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee replaced them on the active rosters for Tuesday’s game at Dodger Stadium, Major League Baseball said Sunday.

About a dozen players have changed from the original rosters announced July 6 and 8.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth, San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón, Toronto infielder Santiago Espinal, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley and Texas shortstop Corey Seager were among previous additions.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Astros DH Yordan Álvarez, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Philadelphia DH Bryce Harper, Rodón and Toronto outfielder George Springer were among those who dropped out, most of them because of injuries.

Altuve was replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, Chisholm by the New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil and Harper by Atlanta’s William Contreras.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up