RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Home » MLB News » Giants look to stop…

Giants look to stop road losing streak, take on the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (40-38, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (36-44, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (5-7, 5.03 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -160, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to end a three-game road skid when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 20-22 at home and 36-44 overall. The Diamondbacks are 17-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 19-18 record in road games and a 40-38 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.08.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte ranks sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .263 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 31 walks and 25 RBI. Josh Rojas is 13-for-39 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Curt Casali: day-to-day (oblique), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: FDIC’s Stephen Haselhorst on building ZT from scratch

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up