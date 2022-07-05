Giants look to stop road losing streak, take on the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (40-38, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (36-44, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday,…

San Francisco Giants (40-38, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (36-44, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (5-7, 5.03 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -160, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to end a three-game road skid when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 20-22 at home and 36-44 overall. The Diamondbacks are 17-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 19-18 record in road games and a 40-38 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.08.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte ranks sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .263 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 31 walks and 25 RBI. Josh Rojas is 13-for-39 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by six runs

Giants: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Curt Casali: day-to-day (oblique), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.