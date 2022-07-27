Giants look to break 6-game road skid, play the Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants (48-49, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-53, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (48-49, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-53, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (9-3, 2.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (5-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -116, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to break a six-game road skid.

Arizona is 26-27 at home and 44-53 overall. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.22.

San Francisco has a 22-27 record in road games and a 48-49 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams square off Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 12 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 10-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson is third on the Giants with 29 extra base hits (12 doubles and 17 home runs). Darin Ruf is 5-for-24 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Giants: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

