Giants host the Cubs to begin 4-game series

Chicago Cubs (40-57, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-50, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (6-8, 4.21 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -139, Cubs +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs on Thursday to start a four-game series.

San Francisco is 48-50 overall and 26-22 at home. The Giants are fifth in the NL with 115 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Chicago has a 20-25 record in road games and a 40-57 record overall. The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has a .262 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has 16 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Austin Slater is 10-for-31 over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 38 extra base hits (21 doubles and 17 home runs). Nelson Velazquez is 5-for-17 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.