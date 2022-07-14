RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Home » MLB News » Giants host the Brewers…

Giants host the Brewers to start 4-game series

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (49-40, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-42, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA, .89 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Giants -105; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a four-game series.

San Francisco has a 23-21 record in home games and a 45-42 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Milwaukee has gone 28-21 on the road and 49-40 overall. The Brewers have a 29-16 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 13 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI while hitting .254 for the Giants. Austin Slater is 11-for-26 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has a .256 batting average to rank fifth on the Brewers, and has 12 doubles and nine home runs. Jace Peterson is 9-for-27 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Major VA workforce, health care bill heads to House floor vote once more

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up