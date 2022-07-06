Giants head into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (40-39, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-44, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (40-39, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-44, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -132, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to end their six-game losing streak with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 37-44 overall and 21-22 at home. The Diamondbacks are 18-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco is 19-19 on the road and 40-39 overall. The Giants are 25-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .260 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 13-for-35 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson has 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .274 for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 9-for-30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

