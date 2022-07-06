RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions over war | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie prospect sent to Russian military base
Home » MLB News » Giants head into matchup…

Giants head into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (40-39, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-44, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -132, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to end their six-game losing streak with a victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona is 37-44 overall and 21-22 at home. The Diamondbacks are 18-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco is 19-19 on the road and 40-39 overall. The Giants are 25-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .260 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 13-for-35 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

Joc Pederson has 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 41 RBI while hitting .274 for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 9-for-30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Why Air Force is taking an iterative, DevSecOps approach

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

Air Force strengthens policy to kick out sexual assaulters

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up