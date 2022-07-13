RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Home » MLB News » Giants and Diamondbacks square…

Giants and Diamondbacks square off with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-42, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -227, Diamondbacks +186; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

San Francisco is 22-21 in home games and 44-42 overall. The Giants have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .321.

Arizona has a 17-23 record in road games and a 39-49 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 28-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads San Francisco with 17 home runs while slugging .529. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte is sixth on the Diamondbacks with a .265 batting average, and has 26 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 39 walks and 27 RBI. Josh Rojas is 15-for-36 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

DHS puts the kibosh on saying ‘pilot’ as it deals with new congressional reporting requirements

Amendments on UFOs, budget cuts and more may slip into the 2023 House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up