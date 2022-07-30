WAR IN UKRAINE: Red Cross requests access to prison after POWS die | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | US finds it's hard to shun Russia | Zelenskyy visits port
Home » MLB News » Estrada leaves Giants' game…

Estrada leaves Giants’ game with Cubs after hit by pitch

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada left Saturday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet in the fifth inning.

Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr., recalled earlier Saturday from Triple-A Iowa, hit Estrada with an 84 mph changeup, sending him to the ground immediately. Estrada was on his back and spoke to training staff, eventually getting helped to his feet and back to the clubhouse.

Jason Vosler pinch-ran for Estrada and took over at shortstop. Leiter remained in the game for Chicago.

Estrada, 26, is batting .262 with nine home runs and 41 RBI this season.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up