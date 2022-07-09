RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Dodgers rally late to win 8th straight vs Cubs, 4-3

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 1:42 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, just missing a grand slam, and Will Smith hit a winning single in the 10th to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Cubs 4-3 Friday night for their eighth straight win against Chicago.

Los Angeles trailed 3-1 after six, but Jake Lamb homered in the seventh and Betts drove in Zach McKinstry with his fly ball to the left-field wall against David Robertson.

Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked by Rowan Wick (1-4) in the 10th before Smith’s single to left drove in Trea Turner.

Evan Phillips (3-3) got three outs for the win as the NL-leading Dodgers improved to 8-1 on an 11-game homestand. They also improved to 5-0 against the Cubs this season.

Los Angeles also moved to an NL-best 28-13 at home this year.

Nico Hoerner homered for Chicago, and Ian Happ made it 3-0 with a two-run double in the sixth. Keegan Thompson yielded an unearned run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Hoerner’s line drive in the fifth went off the top of the wall in leftl and into the seats for his fifth homer. The ball was just out of reach of Dodgers left fielder Gavin Lux.

