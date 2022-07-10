RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Dodgers play the Cubs on home winning streak

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Chicago Cubs (34-51, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (55-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-6, 2.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -256, Cubs +209; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their six-game home win streak intact when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Los Angeles has a 29-13 record in home games and a 55-29 record overall. The Dodgers have the No. 1 team ERA in the NL at 2.88.

Chicago is 34-51 overall and 17-24 on the road. The Cubs have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .395.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Dodgers hold a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 20 home runs while slugging .555. Justin Turner is 15-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 22 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-40 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .248 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: day-to-day (side), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

