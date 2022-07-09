Dodgers host the Cubs on 5-game home win streak

Chicago Cubs (34-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (54-29, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Chicago Cubs (34-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (54-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -275, Cubs +221; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they play the Chicago Cubs.

Los Angeles has a 28-13 record in home games and a 54-29 record overall. The Dodgers have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .329.

Chicago has a 17-23 record on the road and a 34-50 record overall. The Cubs have a 10-16 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Dodgers are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 26 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .297 for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 15-for-31 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ ranks fourth on the Cubs with a .281 batting average, and has 22 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 41 walks and 40 RBI. Christopher Morel is 12-for-34 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 9-1, .253 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: day-to-day (side), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

