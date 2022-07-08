Dodgers host the Cubs, aim to extend home win streak

Chicago Cubs (34-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (52-29, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Chicago Cubs (34-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (52-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -235, Cubs +192; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Chicago Cubs.

Los Angeles has a 27-13 record in home games and a 52-29 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

Chicago has a 34-48 record overall and a 17-22 record in road games. The Cubs rank 10th in the NL with 82 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Dodgers are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has a .305 batting average to rank third on the Dodgers, and has 21 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Justin Turner is 15-for-30 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 13-for-39 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.