Diamondbacks visit the Braves to open 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-53, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (59-41, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-9, 3.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (12-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -219, Diamondbacks +181; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Atlanta has a 59-41 record overall and a 33-21 record at home. The Braves have gone 47-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona is 18-26 on the road and 45-53 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 22-11 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has a .292 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 27 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs. Dansby Swanson is 12-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has a .270 batting average to rank fifth on the Diamondbacks, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs. Carson Kelly is 10-for-24 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

