Diamondbacks host the Rockies to begin 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (35-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-45, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.53 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Dallas Keuchel (2-6, 8.27 ERA, 2.11 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -141, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks begin a four-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Arizona is 21-23 at home and 37-45 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 19-39 in games when they have given up a home run.

Colorado has a 35-47 record overall and a 12-26 record in road games. The Rockies have the highest team batting average in the NL at .259.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 11 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 13-for-37 with six doubles over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 17 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

