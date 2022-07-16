RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Diamondbacks head into matchup with the Padres on losing streak

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-51, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (51-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (4-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -190, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to end a three-game slide with a win over the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 51-41 record overall and a 24-20 record in home games. The Padres have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.79.

Arizona has a 17-25 record on the road and a 39-51 record overall. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.39 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Padres are up 8-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth has 22 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 9-for-40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

