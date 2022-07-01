FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
Home » MLB News » Diamondbacks face the Rockies…

Diamondbacks face the Rockies looking to end road losing streak

The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-42, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-43, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (6-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-4, 4.66 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -123, Diamondbacks +104; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to break a three-game road slide when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 21-20 record in home games and a 33-43 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, the top team batting average in the NL.

Arizona is 15-20 on the road and 34-42 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 23-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Iglesias has a .296 batting average to rank 10th on the Rockies, and has 16 doubles and a home run. Brendan Rodgers is 16-for-42 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 14 doubles and 10 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 7-for-33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .189 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: German Marquez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

To improve its customer experience, SSA found an unusual partner from the NFL

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NSA’s Kevin Bingham on innovating in a legacy environment

GSA looks to reach 100M Login.gov users by year’s end, starting with VA partnership

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up