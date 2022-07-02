FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-42, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-44, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Dallas Keuchel (2-5, 7.93 ERA, 2.15 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (3-7, 6.55 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -142, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 33-44 record overall and a 21-21 record at home. The Rockies are 21-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona is 35-42 overall and 16-20 in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 24-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 56 RBI for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 8-for-33 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 30 extra base hits (10 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs). Alek Thomas is 7-for-36 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .257 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .205 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (undisclosed), German Marquez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

