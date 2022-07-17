RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Missiles rain down on southern city | Medic describes 'hell' of captivity | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Diamondbacks aim to end 4-game slide, play the Padres

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 2:41 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (39-52, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (52-41, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (8-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -158, Diamondbacks +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks come into the matchup against the San Diego Padres as losers of four games in a row.

San Diego is 25-20 at home and 52-41 overall. The Padres have a 28-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona has a 17-26 record in road games and a 39-52 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 25-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Padres are ahead 9-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 9-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker leads Arizona with 22 home runs while slugging .463. Ketel Marte is 11-for-29 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .249 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Ian Kennedy: 15-Day IL (calf), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

