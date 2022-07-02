FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » MLB News » Cubs pitcher Alec Mills…

Cubs pitcher Alec Mills exits with back injury vs. Red Sox

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 8:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Alec Mills left Saturday’s game against the Boston Red Sox due to lower back pain after throwing just seven pitches.

The Cubs said the right-hander is undergoing further evaluation.

The 30-year-old Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA) struck out Jarren Duran and left after allowing a double to Rafael Devers.

Mark Leiter Jr. came in and struck out J.D. Martinez and got Xander Bogaerts to fly out, ending the inning.

Mills was activated June 7 from the 60-day injured list for a right quadriceps strain.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up