Cubs look to prolong win streak, play the Phillies

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Chicago Cubs (37-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-45, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (2-5, 4.22 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Cubs +118; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 24-23 record at home and a 49-45 record overall. The Phillies are 35-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Chicago has a 37-57 record overall and a 19-25 record in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm is sixth on the Phillies with a .276 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 18 walks and 36 RBI. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-24 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 12 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 30 RBI for the Cubs. Nelson Velazquez is 4-for-20 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .238 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

