Cubs’ Hendricks leaves after 3 innings due to sore shoulder

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 10:26 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks left Tuesday’s game with the Milwaukee Brewers after only three innings due to a sore throwing shoulder.

This was the shortest of Hendricks’ 16 starts this season.

Hendricks allowed a two-run homer to Rowdy Tellez in the first inning but didn’t give up any more runs, though his velocity was slightly lower than usual. He threw 69 pitches, struck out four and gave up two hits and two walks.

The 32-year-old Hendricks is 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA this season. He had allowed a total of two runs in 13 1/3 innings in his two starts preceding Tuesday’s game.

