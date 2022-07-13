RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres Wednesday

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 2:41 AM

San Diego Padres (50-39, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-49, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.09 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Rockies +144; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Colorado has gone 24-22 at home and 39-49 overall. The Rockies have gone 19-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has a 27-19 record on the road and a 50-39 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Rockies are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 20 home runs while slugging .544. Jose Iglesias is 10-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Padres. Nomar Mazara is 10-for-25 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Padres: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: day-to-day (wrist), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jurickson Profar: 7-Day IL (concussion), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

