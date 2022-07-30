Cardinals send Edmundo Sosa to Phillies, call up Paul DeJong

WASHINGTON (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero on Saturday and will activate shortstop Paul DeJong off the taxi squad.

An All-Star in 2019, DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis in May after hitting .130 with one home run in 24 games. The 28-year-old may have rediscovered his power stroke in the minors, slugging 17 homers with a .249 batting average in 51 games.

He hit .366 with six home runs in 11 July games, including a home run in each of his final three games with the Memphis Redbirds. He’s expected to be with the Cardinals for their game Saturday night at Washington.

Sosa is a slick defender, giving the poor-fielding Phillies a potential upgrade in the infield. The 26-year-old has struggled at the plate, hitting .189 without a homer in 53 games this season.

The 25-year-old Romero has pitched in parts of three big league seasons, including two relief appearances this year with three runs allowed in two innings. He has a 7.89 ERA in the majors. St. Louis assigned Romero to Triple-A.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.