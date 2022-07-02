FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » MLB News » Cardinals play the Phillies…

Cardinals play the Phillies after Arenado hit for the cycle

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (43-36, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (41-37, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -132, Cardinals +112; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Philadelphia Phillies after Nolan Arenado hit for the cycle against the Phillies on Friday.

Philadelphia has a 41-37 record overall and a 21-19 record in home games. Phillies hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

St. Louis has a 43-36 record overall and a 19-20 record on the road. The Cardinals have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber is second on the Phillies with 35 extra base hits (12 doubles and 23 home runs). Rhys Hoskins is 8-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .344 batting average, and has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 65 RBI. Arenado is 16-for-41 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (hand), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up