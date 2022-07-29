WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » MLB News » Brown, Piscotty back Kapriellian…

Brown, Piscotty back Kapriellian as A’s beat White Sox 7-3

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 11:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Brown hit two solo homers, Stephen Piscotty hit a three-run shot, and James Kapriellian pitched six strong innings as the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Friday night for their season-high fourth straight win.

Elvis Andrus also homered for Oakland, which improved to 7-2 since the All-Star break.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and manager Tony La Russa were ejected in the seventh inning after a heated argument with umpires over a called strike that appeared to be high. That call and ensuing ejections by home plate umpire Nick Mahrley elicited more booing from a dissatisfied crowd of 28,503.

Chicago, a preseason favorite to win the AL Central, lost its second straight to fall below .500 (49-50).

Ramón Laureano got on base in the second after José Abreu dropped the ball on a routine throw from third and Andrus followed with a single before Piscotty’s home run gave Oakland a 3-1 lead.

Brown and Andrus ended the night for Lance Lynn (1-4) by homering twice in three at-bats in the sixth. Lynn went 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits. He struck out eight and walked none.

Kaprielian (2-5) got Yasmani Grandal to chase an outside slider to escape the sixth as Chicago threatened with runners on second and third. The 2015 first-round draft pick allowed one earned run and four hits, striking out four and walking one.

Chicago’s Josh Harrison cut the deficit to 5-3 in the seventh with a two-run blast to left-center.

Brown hit another solo homer in the eighth for his second career multi-homer game. He hit two against Houston last October.

Andrus scored another run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Nick Allen to complete the scoring.

AJ Pollock doubled to left, then scored on Jose Abreu’s grounder past Brown to give Chicago a first-inning lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Dany Jiménez (strained right shoulder) was set to throw in relief with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday and Sunday. Kotsay said he would “reconvene” with Jiménez after the weekend before deciding his next step. … INF Jed Lowrie had a scheduled night off after returning from a rehab assignment with Las Vegas on Wednesday. Kotsay said he will play 2B Saturday and DH on Sunday.

White Sox: RHP Davis Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte. … RHP Parker Markel was outrighted to Charlotte. … OF Luis Robert was scratched from a rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte due to cold symptoms. La Russa said the earliest Robert could rejoin the team is on Monday against Kansas City. … La Russa said RHP Joe Kelly could return to the bullpen Saturday after leaving Wednesday’s game in Colorado with right biceps discomfort. … La Russa opted to rest INF Andrew Vaughn, but said he’d play Saturday and Sunday.

UP NEXT

Oakland’s Paul Blackburn (6-6, 4.35 ERA) is slated to start against Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.89 ERA) on Saturday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up