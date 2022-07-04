FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Braves open 4-game series against the Cardinals

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (44-37, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-34, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (9-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -170, Cardinals +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals to start a four-game series.

Atlanta has gone 24-17 in home games and 46-34 overall. The Braves have a 31-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

St. Louis has gone 20-21 in road games and 44-37 overall. The Cardinals have a 32-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has a .341 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 26 doubles and 19 home runs. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-41 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (hand), Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

