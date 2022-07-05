RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: High cost of Russia gains could limit advance | Displaced Ukrainians fear war-damaged homes | Putin declares victory in Luhansk | ‘Napalm Girl’ escorts refugees to Canada
Braves face the Cardinals leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

July 5, 2022, 2:41 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (44-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-34, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (6-5, 5.31 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Atlanta has a 25-17 record in home games and a 47-34 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.79.

St. Louis has a 44-38 record overall and a 20-22 record on the road. The Cardinals are 23-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .301 batting average to rank third on the Braves, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Austin Riley is 12-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles and 19 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.78 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (hand), Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

