WAR IN UKRAINE: US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port | Ukrainian court lowers Russian soldier's sentence
Home » MLB News » Braves bring 1-0 series…

Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 2

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (60-41, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin (0-0, 3.93 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (8-6, 5.31 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -227, Diamondbacks +189; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 1-0 series lead.

Atlanta is 60-41 overall and 34-21 in home games. The Braves are 26-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona is 45-54 overall and 18-27 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 32-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 29 doubles, a triple and 29 home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-39 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 23 home runs, 51 walks and 52 RBI while hitting .199 for the Diamondbacks. Carson Kelly is 11-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up