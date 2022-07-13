RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Braves and Mets meet with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (54-34, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (53-36, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -154, Mets +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta is 53-36 overall and 31-19 in home games. The Braves are 42-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 26-19 record in road games and a 54-34 record overall. The Mets are 41-12 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .294 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 17-for-41 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 14 doubles and 23 home runs while hitting .269 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 9-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .262 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

