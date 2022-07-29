WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Home » MLB News » Blue Jays RHP Manoah…

Blue Jays RHP Manoah leaves game after being by comebacker

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah left Friday’s start against Detroit in the sixth inning after he was hit on the right elbow by Jonathan Schoop’s comebacker.

A first-time All-Star, Manoah entered 11-4 with a 2.24 ERA in 19 starts.

Schoop’s one-hopper deflected off Manoah to shortstop Santiago Espinal, who made the out at first as Manoah walked off the back of the mound, grimacing in pain.

Following a conversation with an athletic trainer, a frustrated Manoah walked off the field. He was replaced by left-hander Tim Mayza.

Manoah allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Manoah went 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 20 starts as a rookie last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Automation is driving USCIS’s cyber improvements

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

New bill would abolish MSPB, create 'at-will' federal employees

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up