Anderson, Dodgers rout Rockies 13-0 to open 12-game lead

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Anderson and two relievers — including infielder Hanser Alberto — combined on a seven-hitter, and the…

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Anderson and two relievers — including infielder Hanser Alberto — combined on a seven-hitter, and the Los Angeles Dodgers used another quick start to rout the sloppy Colorado Rockies 13-0 on Thursday night.

Trea Turner had three hits for Los Angeles, including a three-run double. Gavin Lux also had three hits, and Will Smith finished with two hits and three RBIs.

A day after racing to a 6-0 first-inning lead against Washington while snapping a two-game skid, the MLB-leading Dodgers scored two runs in the first and four in the second against José Ureña (1-3). LA’s 10th win in 12 games extended its NL West lead to a season-high 12 games over San Diego.

Anderson (11-1) allowed four hits and struck out four against his former team, the only club he has lost to this season. About the only trouble the All-Star had in lowering his ERA to 2.61 was when plate umpire Andy Fletcher forced him to wipe a light-colored substance off the bill of his cap before he threw a pitch.

Jake Reed pitched the eighth and Alberto, making his third pitching appearance of the season, worked around two hits in the ninth in the opener of a four-game series. It was Los Angeles’ seventh shutout of the season.

Turner extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a first-inning single. He advanced on Freddie Freeman’s walk, stole third and scored on catcher Elias Díaz’s throwing error.

First baseman Connor Joe’s throwing error on a potential double-play grounder in the second extended the inning for Turner, who sent a bases-clearing liner down the left-field line to give him 72 RBIs.

Ureña’s wild pitch scored another run and he made a throwing error in LA’s five-run fourth. Turner singled in the big inning and made a nifty slide at home to avoid the tag on Smith’s two-run single for his 59th run.

Smith added an RBI double and Cody Bellinger and Freeman each had two-run doubles for the Dodgers, who have beaten last-place Colorado five straight times after a 1-4 start.

Ureña got nine outs and was charged with 10 runs — seven earned — and eight hits in the Rockies’ sixth loss in eight games.

Catcher Brian Serven pitched a hitless ninth for Colorado.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner didn’t play, a day after his return from an abdominal injury. “I wanted to slow-play him back into the lineup, so we don’t give him consecutive days,” manager Dave Roberts said. … Edwin Ríos (hamstring) was hit by a pitch, walked and struck out while playing five innings at third for Triple-A Oklahoma City. … RHP Dustin May (elbow) allowed two hits and struck out six with no walks in three scoreless innings for Oklahoma City. … RHP Blake Treinen (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Friday in LA to several hitters, including OF Chris Taylor (foot). … RHP Walker Buehler (elbow) has started playing catch.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela’s left shin swelling had subsided a day after being hit by a comebacker. Senzatela played catch and said he should make his next start. … Joe returned after a three-game absence he said was due to back and neck stiffness. … LF Kris Bryant (plantar fasciitis) doubled and made a sliding catch in his first game in the field since Sunday. “This is something he has to manage,” manager Bud Black. “But he feels very capable of playing defense.” … OF Charlie Blackmon was out of the lineup to rest.

BARD’S FUTURE

Closer Daniel Bard confirmed there has been informal discussion with Colorado about a contract extension.

“I just know there’s been some interest,” Bard said.

The impending free agent has been mentioned as a trade candidate ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.48 ERA) faces LHP Julio Urías (9-6, 2.72 ERA) on Friday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.