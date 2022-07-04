FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » MLB News » Alvarez's 9th-inning HR lifts…

Alvarez’s 9th-inning HR lifts Astros 7-6 win over Royals

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 7:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Monday for their seventh straight win.

Led by Kyle Tucker and Alvarez, AL West-leading Houston erased a five-run deficit on the way to its 15th victory in its last 18 games. Tucker sparked the Astros’ three-run eighth with a two-run single, and Alvarez hit a drive to left-center against Scott Barlow (2-2) for his 24th homer.

Ryne Stanek (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

The Astros also won in their last at-bat on Sunday, using Jeremy Peña’s tiebreaking two-run homer with two out in the ninth to post a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

From costumes to cake, agencies honor Independence Day

USPS meets financial health goal, falls short on delivery, CX targets in FY 2021

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

Key cyber agency set to get procurement authority, contracting officers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up