RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Home » MLB News » Alonso leads Mets against…

Alonso leads Mets against the Marlins following 4-hit game

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (39-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (51-31, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Daniel Castano (1-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Marlins +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Pete Alonso had four hits against the Reds on Wednesday.

New York is 51-31 overall and 26-13 at home. The Mets have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .327.

Miami has gone 19-24 in road games and 39-41 overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Thursday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso has 13 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .281 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 14-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 38 RBI for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 5-for-25 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: NASA’s Mike Witt, Christine Gex on intersection of RPA, cybersecurity

Pentagon ‘endorses’ reciprocity for CMMC, FedRAMP requirements

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

Air Force awards JADC2 contract worth nearly $1B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up