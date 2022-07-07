Alonso leads Mets against the Marlins following 4-hit game

Miami Marlins (39-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (51-31, first in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (39-41, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (51-31, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Daniel Castano (1-1, 2.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Trevor Williams (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Marlins +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Pete Alonso had four hits against the Reds on Wednesday.

New York is 51-31 overall and 26-13 at home. The Mets have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .327.

Miami has gone 19-24 in road games and 39-41 overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Thursday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso has 13 doubles and 22 home runs while hitting .281 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 14-for-42 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 38 RBI for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 5-for-25 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Chris Bassitt: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

